Blackpool residents letting money go down the drain, and they don't even realise, according to new survey

If you are enjoying deep baths, or filling the kettle to the brim before boiling it for your morning cuppa, you could be wasting water and money.

A new survey reveals almost a fifth of Blackpool residents don’t know how much water they use at home.

This is important, as more than half of Blackpool households have a water meter, and excessive water use can cost residents in higher water bills.

According to the study, 19 per cent of Blackpool residents admit they have no idea how much water they use.

The average UK household uses 350 litres per day, but Blackpool households estimate they use just 135 litres – an underestimation of 61 per cent.

The survey, commissioned by the Water Regulation Advisory Scheme (WRAS) for Water Saving Week, found that when it comes to Blackpool’s bad water habits:

• 36 per cent admit they don’t reuse water when cooking or preparing food;

• 23 per cent enjoy deeper baths than necessary;

• 23 per cent fill the kettle up to the top, rather than using just what they need;

• 13 per cent run the tap whilst brushing their teeth, rather than turning it off.

Washing machines are one of the biggest culprits of water usage, using around 50 litres per wash, with older machines using even more than this. All Blackpool residents questioned in the survey underestimated this amount, assuming 17 litres per load, on average.

When it comes to the bathroom, the average time Blackpool residents spend in the shower is 5 minutes 33 seconds, which could use up to 66 litres of water. The average time the tap is left running whilst brushing their teeth is 43 seconds, which could be wasting nine litres of water in the process.

Julie Spinks, managing director of WRAS, said: “Although more than half (52 per cent) of Blackpool homes have a water meter, research shows that people are still not giving a huge amount of thought to their water usage at home, even if it could save them money and help the environment. There is still a long way to go in convincing most households to be more conscious of their water consumption.”

Visit www.waterwise.org.uk/save-water/ for top tips on how to save water.