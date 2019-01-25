Blackpool RNLI lifeboat hero and pals beat Africa’s highest mountain Kilimanjaro

Blackpool RNLI lifeboat helmsman Darren Clemson and his friend Chris Smith conquered Africa’s highest mountain, Kilimanjaro, to raise money for the lifesaving charity.

They started their eight-day adventure last Wednesday after already smashing a fundraising target of £3,000 by almost £1,500.

An RNLI spokesman said yesterday: “They did it! Our RNLI volunteer crewmember Darren, fundraiser Chris, and their team, have reached the summit of Kilimanjaro.

“They’ve raised thousands of pounds to help us to continue saving lives at sea and we’re very proud.”

Chris said the team reached the mountaintop at around 6.30am on Wednesday – a day earlier than expected.

Long-time friends Darren and Chris climbed Ulluru in Australia in 2009, Montana Macchu Picchu in Peru in May 2016, and completed the Yorkshire ThreePeaks Challenge in 2017.

They alsoclimbed to Everest’s base camp, raising almost £6,000 for the RNLI in the process.

To donate, visit tinyurl.com/y8dmaep5

“All money raised through this trek will go specifically to Blackpool RNLI lifeboat station to help towards general running costs,” the team’s fundraising page said.