Blackpool RNLI lifesavers given donation from Haven holiday parks

Blackpool RNLI lifeboat station has been given a donation of more than £600 by Haven’s Marton Mere and Fleetwood Cala Gran holiday parks.

Haven holiday parks across the country and their supermarket partner, Nisa, raised £11,441 last year, with £626 of this total going to Blackpool lifeboat station.

The money was donated via Nisa’s registered charity, Making a Difference Locally (MADL), which raises funds in Nisa stores - including those at Haven holiday parks - through sales of Heritage own-label products and other selected branded items.

Ross Martin, corporate manager for the RNLI, said: “We are very grateful for Nisa and Haven’s support and the donation made, which helped take the total raised for the RNLI by the Haven partnership in 2018 to over £120,000.”