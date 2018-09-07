Blackpool's anti-social pavement cyclists are here to stay

I am responding to Wendy Dickinson’s letter (Your Say, September 3). I echo every word she wrote regarding cycling on the pavements.

It has got much worse over the years because it was never cracked down on at the beginning.

These pavement riding pests don’t care the annoyance they cause.

This year I have written on two occasions on this very subject, nothing changes, even when the roads are very quiet these anti-social pests insist on riding on the pavements.

It would be a waste of money providing any facilities for them, they would still ride on the pavements. I cannot see this changing any time soon.

Mr D Cavangh

Burlington Road

South Shore