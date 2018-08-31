Blackpool’s continental street market

Share this article

Blackpool’s continental street market opened on Church Street yesterday - just in time for tonight’s big Switch-On event

Visitors enjoyed foreign cuisine from Spain, Turkey and Germany, and taste-tested some of the hottest chilli sauces on the market.

Continental street market on Church Street in Blackpool

Continental street market on Church Street in Blackpool

Arts and crafts, ceramics, jewellery, plants, bath bombs, woodwork and knick-knacks were also on sale at the market, which will run until Sunday.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Blackpool Illuminations 2018

Les Ball, from Blackpool BID, said: “We have had a fabulous first day. From about 10.30am Church Street was full.

The number of people that turned up far exceeded what you would expect on a Thursday.”