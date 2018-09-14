Blackpool’s Funny Girls: ‘We are open for business’

Brewery bosses who have taken over the running of Blackpool’s iconic Funny Girls venue today stressed: “It is business as usual.”

The Gazette reported last week how Funny Girls Ltd has gone into administration, with administrators KPMG now seeking a buyer.

Funny Girls – the empire set up by Basil Newby – was being chased by the taxman over an unpaid bill and has now been taken over by Blackburn-based Thwaites.

Thwaites said many people had mistakenly believed the venue was closing – but bookings are being taken for Halloween, Christmas and spring next year.

Andrew Buchanan, Director of Pubs and Brewing at Thwaites, said: “Funny Girls has been an important part of Blackpool’s night time scene for many, many years, and will be for many years tocome.

“It is a really popular venue and it continues to offer fabulous entertainment and a great night out.

“I think people have assumed that because the business has been placed in administration that it is closing but nothing could be further from the truth.

“It’s business as usual and our team is busy rehearsing, decorating and sewing in preparation for the launch of our Hallowe’en show which starts on September 26 and our Christmas productions which begin on November 15.

“The decision to put the company into administration and grant Thwaites a temporary license to operate it was to safeguard the business and people’s jobs while Basil resolves his health issues but we are all very much focused on the future of Funny Girls.

“For everyone who is asking whether we are still taking bookings for this weekend, Christmas or beyond the answer is ‘yes we absolutely are’.”

Thwaites has taken over Funny Girls. Flamingos, Flying Handbag and Whippet Inn.

HOW TO BOOK

Bookings are now being taken for Hallowe’en (September 26 to November 4), Christmas (from November 15 to January 6) and the Spring Show (which runs from January 24 to May 24). For tickets call 01253 649194 or visit www.funnygirlsonline.co.uk/booking/buy-tickets