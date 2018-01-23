Blackpool's Lucy Fallon wins at National Television Awards

Blackpool's young Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has won the best serial drama performance at this year's National Television Awards.

Broadcasting live on ITV, the 22-year-old former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College student, was in tears collecting the award as she gave an emotional speech.

Lucy joined the Weatherfield soap as an unknown teenager three years ago to play troubled teenager Bethany Platt.

Her character has been embroiled in a string of hard-hitting storylines, culminating in last year's hard-hitting and highly publicised child sexual exploitation plot.

The NTA is her second major award win, after taking home the Inside Soap Awards best actress title in November.

A tearful Lucy thanked her friends and family as she took to the O2 Arena stage.

Later in a behind the scenes video from the event, a still shocked Lucy said: "Hi everybody, I just want to say thank you so so so so much for voting for me, I can't believe it, so this is for you guys. Thank you so much."

Earlier that night she'd led the Coronation Street cast on the red carpet, dazzling in a sheer black and floral full length gown - in dramatic contrast to her modern, scarlet red trouser suit at the Inside Soap celebrations last year.

Also in the running for an award tonight was former Arnold School head girl Jenna Coleman, nominated for best drama performance for her titular role in ITV1's Victoria.

She missed out, with Suranne Jones taking the award following her lead role in Doctor Foster.