Blackpool school netball teams throughout the years

As the schools have started back, Memory Lane readers may well have been reminiscing about their own school days

And of course, one of the sports played during those days – netball.



Our archive pictures show netball teams – children and adults – from across the Fylde coast during the last century. From school teams to regional adults teams.



In 1956, Blackpool GOP netball team were runners-up in the North West regional tournament. Pictured here, from left are: Front – Josephine Dodd, Dorothy Canning (captain) and Margaret Dodd. Back – Beryl Baker, Barbara Hill, Patricia Heaton, Brenda Smith and Patricia Hitchen. And also in the 50s, Blackpool School Girls Netball team is pictured, this time in 1954.



In 1981, Fleetwood Hesketh High School netball team were crowned winners of the Blackpool and District Schools Netball Tournament (under 14s).



Pictured in May 1985 is the team which gave Freckleton C of E Primary School its first ever triumph in the South Fylde Primary Schools netball championship. From left, front row: Jayne Singleton, Lois Ashworth (captain), Victoria Talbot and Debra Fitzpatrick. Back row: Heidi Rhodes, Kaye Holt, Tracey Dobson and Louise Whalley.



St George’s High School under 16 netball team, who represented Blackpool and District Schools in Spotlight on Netball at Preston Guild Hall, in January 1982, are shown.



Pictured in Febuary 1982, is Montgomery’s team: Jane Sampey, Beverley Drake, Karen Dugdale, Sandra Westgarth, Michaela Shuttleworth, Jane Mottram and Tracey Lomas. Tracey Wright was substitute. And some of the members of Aces Netball Team, who played at Mereside, who had qualified as umpires in the sport are also shown.

Aces Netball Team, who played at Mereside, qualified umpires: Cheryl Kirk, Hazel Woodward, Denise Robinson