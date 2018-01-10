Blackpool singing star's chance to sing at national singing competition

Blackpool singing star Georgina Miller has made it to the finals of a national singing competition.

The 23-year-old is now in the running to win the chance to perform alongside X Factor stars as well as a prize sum of £2,500 in cash.

Mecca Bingo’s Mecca Star competition will see Georgina, who studies music at Southampton University, perform live in front an X Factor filled judging panel including Ben Haenow, Misha B and 5 After Midnight on January 20.

Soap star Claire King and Daily Star columnist Susan Hill will also feature on the panel.

Georgina, who had not planned to enter originally, said: “I took part in place of my mum who was originally meant to be performing but unfortunately pulled out at the last minute, so I really can’t believe I’ve got to this stage.”

She impressed celebrity judges, reality TV Star Charlotte Dawson and pop star Gareth Gates, by singing Immortality by Celine Dion at the London auditions.

She added: “It was an amazing feeling getting through to the national finals of the competition but the pressure is still on.”

Georgina will battle it out against six other contestants and has already planned what she will spend her prize money on if she is crowned the winner later this month.

“If I’m lucky enough, I’d like to put it towards my gap year in Australia which I plan to do once I graduate,” she said.

“The beaches are absolutely gorgeous and I fell in love with the culture on my last visit so it will be the perfect end to this amazing experience.”

Mecca Bingo spokesman Caroline Webb said: “Georgina has really set the bar, so expectations are high for her final performance.”

· Today is the last chance to vote for the winner. Visit www.meccabingo.com/voting-page