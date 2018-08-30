Blackpool teenager on rape charge

A teenager has made his first court appearance charged with rape.

Nineteen-year-old Matthew John Fisher is to stand trial at Crown Court next month

Fisher, of Park Road, Blackpool, faces three allegations of raping a boy aged 12 and three allegations of inciting another boy, aged seven, to engage in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Lytham St Annes between October and December 2016.

Fisher appeared before Blackpool Magistrates, who sent the cases to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on September 12.

Fisher also faces an allegation brought under the Bail Act – that he failed to surrender to police in Blackpool.

He must report to Blackpool Police station four times a week as a condition of his bail.

He must also co-operate with mental health services, have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of18 and must not contact witnesses in the case.