Blackpool Zoo responds to little girl's animal wishlist - which includes a unicorn and dolphins you can swim with for £1

Blackpool Zoo has responded to a young visitor's animal wishlist, which includes a unicorn.

The youngster, called Grace, filled in a suggestion form, and said: "I really think that the zoo is amazing already, but it would be much better with a bear pit and a dolphin pool that you can swim in with them for only £1.

"Also you should have a shark enclosure and, if you can, a unicorn enclosure".

The zoo shared the girl's form, which included drawings of the animals, on Facebook, and said: "Today is #ZooLoversDay and where better to find inspiration than from a child’s zoo-loving feedback!

"Thank you to our little visitor Grace who has gone into wonderful illustrative detail with her ideas… we think they are brilliant!"