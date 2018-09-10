Blazing a trail with anti-terror barriers in Blackpool

The Illuminations Switch-On weekend saw Blackpool successfully test out its security measures, councillors have been told.

Temporary barriers were put in place to protect crowds attending concerts on the Tower Festival Headland including the Switch-On and a performance by singer Britney Spears.

Work will now continue to install permanent barriers at potentially vulnerable sites such as where people might be queuing for an attraction.

Alan Cavill, director of communications and regeneration, told a committee other towns were now looking to Blackpool as an example of good practice.

There has never been any suggestion the resort has been at direct threat of terror.

Mr Cavill said: “We had some major events at the weekend which tested out most of our systems and went very well. One of the senior police officers responsible for this area of work reported some of the footage taken would be used for other forces as an example of how to run an outdoor venue safely.

“We have fully stress tested our systems in fairly robust circumstances. It is right that we do have excellent systems as we are a very well attended resort.”

He added more work was being carried out with the police and emergency services around further protection of the Promenade and “queuing areas at buildings that often have crowds around them”. This will include more permanent barriers “around areas we feel are more vulnerable than others”.

Work is also being carried out with the Victoria Hospital and ambulance service, as well as the police.

Your views

“Glad to see security measures in place to make you feel safe during major events. We were there and it made it easier getting around Blackpool.”

Lisa Flint