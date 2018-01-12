Blooms to bring splash of colour to St Annes

St Annes is to be given a splash of colour to promote an ongoing major charity effort.

The town’s Rotary Club, in conjunction with Fylde Council, has planted 3.000 crocus corms in Ashton Gardens and is looking forward to them blooming for years to come.

The purple colour of the flowers will symbolise the Purple For Polio campaign which has been promoted by Rotary Clubs worldwide since 1979.

Viv Willder, president of the St Annes club, said: “Last year there were fewer then 75 new Polio cases confirmed – a reduction of 99.9 per cent since the campaign started.

“Purple was the colour of the dye used to identify children given the vaccine and we hope these flowers will help promote the ongoing fund-raising quest to eradicate the disease totally.”

The corms have been planted on the grassed bank areas near the Gardens’ children’s play area and Viv added: “Our thanks to Fylde Council for their help.”

Fiona Boismaison, chairman of St Annes In Bloom, said: “What a great idea – the crocuses should look wonderful.”