Booting up for Wyre walking festival 2018

Forty walks between two and 16 miles will show off the beauty of Garstang during the town’s Walking Festival.

Held from Saturday, May 5 until the following Sunday, this year’s theme will be ‘moss, meadows, and moorland’.

The council’s leisure boss, Coun Lynne Bowen, said: “The festival has been running for 14 years now and it’s a real highlight in Wyre’s events calendar.

“There’s no better way to take in the beautiful scenery than on a walk. As there are so many guided walks taking place, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

The festival is being organised by the Friends of Garstang Walking Festival, and supported by Wyre Council.

A range of walks for all ages and abilities have been co-ordinated.

The ‘Knott to Tot’ will be a long distance three-day series, when residents can explore Wyre from the seashore to the Bowland Fells from Saturday 5 to Monday 7.

There will also be wildlife walks, historical tours, dog-friendly strolls, and activities for children to be involved in.

The Dunsop Valley ramble will be suitable for trampers – all-terrain electric buggies available to hire when a place is booked.

For more information, visit www.wyre.gov.uk/garstangwalkingfestival