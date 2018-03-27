Brewing up funds for Trinity

Lytham St Annes Friends of Trinity Hospice’s fund-raising year got off to a great start with a coffee morning in Ansdell which raised £489.

The event at St Joseph’s Church – rescheduled to Saturday after being called off on March 3 because of icy weather – featured a raffle as well as stalls offering items such as cakes and unwanted gifts.

Christine Henshaw, Fiona Pilgrim and Doreen Walsh at the Lytnam St Annes Friends of Trinity Hospice coffee morning

The Friends raised £13,000 for Trinity with a variety of events last year.

Friends secretary Lesley Dobson said: “This was our first fundraising event of 2018 and what a great start to the year. It was lovely to see so many regular and new faces, all taking time to look at the variety of stalls on offer.”

The Friends’ next fundraiser is a ladies’ lunch, including a talk from Tim Dixon, Fylde Council’s tourism and cultural service manager, at the Glendower Hotel on Thursday, April 26. Tickets from 07718 089091 or 07510 189109.