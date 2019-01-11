Bridge work to close key road in St Annes for four months from Monday

A key road in St Annes will be closed for almost four months from Monday as a rail bridge is replaced.

Highbury Road will be shut at its junction with St David’s Road North until May 10 to allow for the work, which is part of the Great North Rail Project.

The closure was originally due to come into effect last Monday, but traffic has been controlled by temporary traffic lights this week during preparation work.

A road diversion. taking motorists through St Annes Square, will be in place throughout the closure and will be clearly signposted, while access for pedestrians and cyclists will remain throughout.

Kathryn Berry, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said: “This essential refurbishment will ensure that Highbury Road Bridge will remain safe for years to come.

“I apologise for the impact the work will have, and I’d like to thank passengers and local people in advance for their patience.”

Nearby bridges over the Blackpool border at Squires Gate and Harrowside have both been upgraded recently, and Chris Jackson, regional director for rail operator Northern, said: “The Great North Rail Project is transforming the railway in the north of England and has provided Blackpool with significant improvements during the past 12 months.

“This latest phase of work is key to the ongoing improvements and future-proofing of our network in Lancashire.”

County Coun Peter Buckley, who represents St Annes North at County Hall, said: “The bridge closure will inevitably cause some disruption.

“I would urge all road users be patient and careful and allow extra time for their journey.”