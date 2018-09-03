BRITNEY IN BLACKPOOL: Hens got a piece of Brit to save the day

A hen party who lost their break in Blackpool when an events company went bust celebrated in style – thanks to the generosity of local firms.

Laura Bulloch and her 12 hens had booked their celebrations via Awesome Weekends, a Blackpool-based online firm offering discount group mini-break packages –which was then declared insolvent last month.

Britney Spears on stage in Blackpool

Maid-of-honour Debbie McIntyre, from Drumchapel near Glasgow, had paid £1,100 for the two-night stay in a resort hotel for the group and contacted The Gazette for help when their plans fell apart. Her initial payment is now due to be refunded by her bank.

READ MORE: Awesome Weekends goes bust

But they ended up partying on the Prom, thanks to Fylde-based Britney Spears’ gig promoters Cuffe And Taylor, which stumped up top price Golden Circle tickets for the show at the Tower Festival Headland on Saturday night.

READ MORE: Our review of Britney in Blackpool

They also enjoyed a pub crawl courtesy of Stonegate Pubs, including Yates Wine Lodge, The Castle and The Manchester.

Debbie’s sister Tina Craig said: “We can’t complain at all, we got so much for free, so we really do have to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped, especially Craig and Stacy at Stonegate Pubs, and the promoters for Britney.

“The most important thing was that Laura had a great time and she did.

“Pitbull was brilliant on Saturday night, supporting Britney.

“She mimed a lot but it was still a great experience – you can’t grumble when people have paid that kind of money for those tickets.”

Golden Circle’ tickets normally cost £137.50 each.

The group stayed at Art Break Hotel in Woodfield Road, South Shore, which got in touch after their appeal in The Gazette, to offer rooms for the weekend.

Laura, 40, will marry her fiance Danny Murphy at the Pond Hotel in Glasgow in November.

Britney Spears ended her Piece Of Me UK and Europe tour with the Blackpool date.

READ MORE: Superfans travelled to see the show

The show ran for a record-breaking four years at The AXIS in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas - selling almost one million tickets after 250 performances by the time it closed last December.