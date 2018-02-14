Bruno’s coming to St Annes

Former world champion boxer Frank Bruno is heading to St Annes for a knockout event.

The 56-year-old will take part in a talk and a question and answer session at the town’s Ex-Servicemen’s Club on Friday, March 2.

There will be photo opportunities, a buffet meal and comedy entertainment.

“Everyone is looking forward to a really great evening,” said club secretary Stuart Ogden.

“We have around 1,000 members and boxing matches on the big screen here are always really popular.

“We heard that Frank has done similar appearances at other clubs, made the approach and were delighted to get it arranged.

“It’s going to be a full evening of entertainment and probably the biggest night we have ever hosted.”

Bruno won 40 of his 45 bouts – 38 by a knockout – in a 14-year career, which saw him take the WBC title in 1995. He switched on Blackpool Illuminations in 1989 (pictured above).

Tickets are £45 from the club in Alexandra Road, St Annes, or call (01253) 721033.