£1.9m investment in new Co-op in Thornton

The Co-op served up its latest food store in Thornton following a £1.9m investment that has created 10 new jobs.

The new store, on Fleetwood Road North, replaces a previous one on the same road, 300m away.

It has an in-store bakery and Costa coffee dispenser, alongside fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, wines and essentials.

The Co-op plans to open 100 new stores UK-wide in 2018. And earlier this year announced a £50m price investment programme to cut the cost of everyday essentials including fruit, vegetables, bread, fresh meat and ready meals, plus household brands.

READ MORE: Business



Ian Taylor, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Thornton Cleveleys, and we are really looking forward to serving the local community. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.”

The Co-op is aiming to support to local good causes via its membership scheme. Members receive a five per cent reward on own-brand products, with the Co-op donating one per cent to charitable causes.