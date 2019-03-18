BAE Systems in welding deal to create future aircraft

BAE Systems and The Welding Institute (TWI) have signed an agreement to drive innovation, skills and training across UK Industry

The two organisations will embark on a number of joint studies and research programmes designed to help innovation across current and future aircraft programmes.

New technologies that could be applied in the development of a Future Combat Air System will be central to this work.

The agreement will also see BAE Systems support TWI with its growth plans, which include the potential development of a number of new regional centres for excellence, one of which could be located on the Samlesbury Aerospace Enterprise Zone alongside BAE Systems manufacturing hub.

Dave Holmes, manufacturing director and now president of TWI, BAE Systems, Air, said: “The UK has been a pioneer in air power for more than 100 years. It’s essential that we retain our world leading position when we look to the next 100.

"Faced with fast developing technology and an increasingly competitive global landscape, collaboration and fast deployment of innovation will be essential.”