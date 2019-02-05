BetSid sale: What to do if you have placed a bet in the Lancashire bookies

Preston businessman Simon Rigby revealed yesterday that he has sold his chain of Lancashire betting shops.

The BetSid chain has been sold to Preston-based firm Place Your Bets.

Simon Rigby announced the sale yesterday

READ MORE Simon Rigby sells of his BetSid chain

Three of the six shops will remain open and three will close down.

So what should you do if you have placed a bet in one of the shops?

The three shops that are remaining open under new management will honour all bets previously placed.

They are the two Preston branches in Church Street and New Hall Lane, and Market Street in Chorley.

But three others have already closed down. They are Preston's Friargate branch, Buckshaw Village near Chorley and the shop in Clifton Street, Lytham.

Bets placed there will still be honoured, but punters will need to present their slips at one of the three remaining branches.

For customers of the Lytham shop, this will mean an 18 mile trip to Preston.