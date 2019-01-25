Blackpool hotel shut over concerns that guests were "at risk of death or serious injury"

A Blackpool seafront hotel is facing council action in the wake of complaints about the quality of the rooms.

Bosses at the Cornhill Hotel were served with 10 improvement notices by town hall health and safety officers but only complied with one, papers filed with an application to review the venue’s premises licence said. A council panel is due to meet on Monday to discuss it.

The Cornhill Hotel, on the Prom in Blackpool, was served with 10 improvement notices and even shut for a while

The police and the fire service have submitted evidence about the venue’s poor management, and fire chiefs even ordered the hotel to close temporarily last summer amid concerns the fire alarm was inadequate.

Fire safety officer Stephen Simm said: “The issues were so serious I felt the property would put anyone staying on the premises at risk of death or serious injury.”

Council health and safety officer Marcus Maddock, who served the improvement notices, said he had visited the hotel “numerous times over the last 11 months due to various public complaints”.

READ MORE: Poulton toddler struck down with potentially deadly virus - by a KISS



During a visit in May, he said “numerous issues were seen, such as cracked tiles, no window restrictions, and loose fixtures and fittings”.

Blackpool Police said officers took at least 38 calls relating to the Cornhill Hotel and its management last year, including rows over the standard of rooms, domestic incidents, fraud, and theft.

Hotel operator Alan Diamond submitted a letter prior to the hearing, and said he has signed over the running of the business to another hotel group in Blackpool.

He said most of the needed work had been carried out, while the new management company would be putting their own action plan in place.

The premises licence, which is being reviewed, authorises entertainment, late night refreshment and the supply of alcohol at the hotel.

As of yesterday, the Cornhill Hotel had 92 per cent “terrible” ratings on Trip Advisor, four per cent “average”, and four per cent “excellent” after 24 reviews.