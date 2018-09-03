Boost’s Growth Support Programme enables Blackpool firm Code Galaxy take-off

A Blackpool website and digital marketing company is targeting expansion after winning help from a county growth fund.

Code Galaxy is recruiting extra staff and expanding its client-base after support from Boost’s Growth Support Programme.

Yusuf Musa

The firm, based at the Clifton Trade Park in Brinwell Road, Marton, provides high-end website design, graphic design and digital marketing services to a range of businesses and large organisations such as Club Wembley and the NHS.

Nicky Speakman, who founded the business, has recruited a new member of staff to help with the management of new clients and plans to hire more employees as the business continues to grow.

In October 2017 Nicky’s wife, Mary, left her primary teaching career to co-run the business as .

The business has also developed a three-year plan that aims to win major clients and more projects through greater collaboration.

Nicky has more than 10 years’ experience in building websites, as well as an extensive knowledge of running digital marketing campaigns.

He is a former university lecturer who has taught digital and creative industry skills to technology students.

Boost is Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub and is led by the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership and Lancashire County Council and supported by funding from the European Regional Development Fund.

Nicky heard about the Boost programme through Boost’s senior growth explorer Yusuf Musa from Enterprise4All, who advised on the support available to help develop Code Galaxy.

Yusuf visited Nicky to complete an in-depth diagnostic of the business aspirations over the next three years.

Nicky said: “Our clients and their businesses are all unique, have different approaches, needs and ambitious goals.

“This is why we offer such a bespoke service. We truly love what we do, and we look forward to working with our clients on their new projects.

“Yusuf was great, the work that he did with us really opened my eyes to the kinds of business development I need to do to make our business aspirations a reality.”

Yusuf said: “Nicky has turned his business dream into a reality and we’re thrilled to have been able to support him in getting this venture up and running.”