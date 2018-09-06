Boxer Nicola's new wax figure is a knockout

A new figure has been added to the collection at Blackpool’s Madame Tussauds attraction.

The Olympic heroine Nicola Adams - dubbed the Lioness - has been recreated for display, honouring her achievements as Great Britain’s most successful female boxer - the first woman to win an Olympic boxing title and the first British boxer to defend their Olympic title for 92 years.

She’s the only female boxer to have won every major title available, Olympic, World, European, and Commonwealth.

Every last feature of her signature look has been detailed, down to the lion tattoo across the back of her neck.

Tussauds general manager Matthew Titherington said: “I’m thrilled we can bring Nicola’s wax figure to the attraction.

"What she’s achieved in the sport is outstanding, and she’ll be an inspiration to not only young girls, but also older kids who will be visiting the Sporting Heroes Academy.

Nicola will be feature in the attraction’s new Sporting Heroes Academy, where guests can meet those who’ve become heroes through their dedication to sport and test their own skills with various challenges.