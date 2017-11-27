It’s the busiest day of the year for online shopping so if you’ve not already spent your hard earned cash on Black Friday shoppers can expect new and continuing deals throughout Cyber Monday.

With promotions ranging from technology to toys online stores are set to see millions of transactions processed today. If you’re still unsure about getting an online discount here is everything you need to know about Cyber Monday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Created to encourage people to shop online and spend more, Cyber Monday, the Monday following Black Friday, has become one of the biggest online shopping days with billions spent online since it was coined almost a decade ago.

What stores are taking part?

Whether you’re after an Apple laptop, Nintendo Switch, designer perfume, a Fitbit or clothes, most major high street stores and online retailers are running Cyber Monday promotions until midnight tonight.

After starting their discount deals on Friday, Argos, Amazon, John Lewis, Topshop, Very, ASOS, AO, Currys are just some of the biggest retailers extending their Black Friday deals on to Cyber Monday.

What do I need to know about buying online?

If your bargain doesn’t turn out to be exactly what you were expecting then UK shoppers are entitled to certain consumer rights when buying from a business within the EU.

Returns

If you change your mind about the purchase you have the right to return the item within 14 days and receive a full refund.

Faulty items

If the item you have bought is faulty you are entitled to have the item returned with a full refund, repaired, replaced or reduced in price. Once you notice the item is faulty you have 30 days to return the item. The retailer must then provide a refund within 14 days if that is what you request.

Delivery date

Buying goods online from a retailer within the EU means you have 30 days to receive your items, unless agreed otherwise.

If you’ve bought from a retailer outside the EU or from a private seller on Ebay these rights do not apply, so check what you are entitled to with the retailer before you buy. For more information about your Consumer Rights visit Citizens Advice.