Fans flock to Blackpool for Peter Kay screening

Fans from across Britain have been speaking out about Peter Kay's new Car Share episodes.

As the second sold-out screening of the hit TV show finished in Blackpool, fans have revealed their favourite bits.

Dawn Glen, 42, travelled all the way from Dundee to Blackpool Opera House for this afternoon's showing.

She said: "I thought it was fantastic. It was worth waiting a year for the see the finale.

"Siobhan Gibson matched Peter Kay in every line, she's very good. I'm a big Peter Kay fan, I came from Scotland, all the way down from Dundee. I'm a huge fan of Car Share so I had to come. I've made many friends here."

The comedian, who cancelled his live tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances" announced that the final episodes of Car Share would be first shown at a screening in aid of the Lily Foundation for seriously ill children.

They will be shown on TV later this year.

Fans flocked to Blackpool this afternoon to see the show, and all said it had been well worth the trip.

Rachael Phillips, 29, of Manchester, said: "It was really good. I enjoyed it, a nice ending. I'm a big Peter Kay fan.

"It's funny as well, we picked up on more of the little details like the funny signs on the street you don'y see on the telly."

Her partner Aaron Gales, 29, added: "It was fantastic. I think Car Share fans will be pleased with the ending."

Paula and John Baron, 29, travelled from Wigan to see the screening.

"It was good, it was funny, it wasn't what I expected because he didn't give any details away, said Paula, 26.

John added: "It had an ambiguity that built it up, the end was superb. It was well worth it."

Lynn Manier-Jolly, 45, from Wigan, said: "It was just fantastic. The last episode was just brilliant."

"I can only say he was brilliant. I could have watched it again and again, " said Jean Jolly, 71, of Wigan.

"I thought it was brilliant. He's a very talented man and Siobhan's not bad either! I didn't know where he was going to go with it, but he finished it well," added Mo Manier-Jolly, 46, of Wigan.

The third and final screening gets underway tonight at the Blackpool Opera House, and is also sold out.

Interest in the Blackpool screenings has been intense, with fans around the world tweeting their support and media organisations from Spain to the Netherlands, Russia to Africa reporting on the event.