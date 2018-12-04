Fracking firm says field restoration work is complete

The firm behind the fracking in Lancashire has announced that it has completed work to restore another of its drill explorations sites.

Cuadrilla has said the Grange Hill shale gas exploration site near Singleton (pictured) has been completed, with the area returned to its original pre-exploration use as farm land.

Cuadrilla moved equipment on site during the summer to start the restoration work, which included decommissioning and plugging the well. The exploratory well there was drilled on the site by Cuadrilla in 2011 and rock samples and measurements taken from the underlying shale at that time.

Cuadrilla chief executive Francis Egan said: “We’re committed to Lancashire and as part of our exploration efforts in the County and this includes restoring sites to their former pre-exploration use.

"The restoration works at Grange Hill are a fantastic example of how we return the land back to its original state after exploration.

"It is also the second restoration project to be completed by Cuadrilla this year, as we removed the wellhead and restored the former exploration site at Becconsall to its original greenfield status in August.”

At Becconsall, between Preston and Southport, work began in April, after the wintering bird season finished in March, to plug the well and restore it to farm land.