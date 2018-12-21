Funland closes early for winter season after flood hits three floors

One of the biggest amusement arcades in Blackpool has closed its doors early ahead of the winter season after flooding hit three floors.

Fire crews from Blackpool were called out on Thursday December 20 at 5.30am after reports of flooding at the popular Promenade arcade.

Fundland on the Promenade, Blackpool.

Funland has now confirmed it will remain closed ahead of the winter season.

Management confirmed that repairs will be made to the arcade's ceilings and carpets, which suffered significant water damage.

The arcade will reopen for the spring season on Monday April 15, ahead of the Easter holidays.

According to fire crew manager Moreton, management at the Golden Mile attraction had said they had hoped to reopen before Christmas.

But after fire crews spent 90 minutes at the site this morning, crew manager Moreton said he expected it would take longer for the boardwalk arcade to recover from the flood.

He said: "The flooding was internal, over three floors, and was caused by heavy, persistent rainfall overnight. "We were able to access the roof and use rods to unblock drains and remove excess water.

"Management said they hope to have the building back open in a few days, but I expect it will take longer.

"There is no structural damage but the internal flooding is over three floors and will take time to subside and dry."