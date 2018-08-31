Fylde coast coffee chain has a new owner

American drinks giant Coca-Cola is set to buy the Costa coffee chain from owner Whitbread in a deal worth £3.9bn.

The coffee retailer, the biggest in the UK, has eight stores across the Fylde coast, as well as dozens of express vending machines in retail shops.

Whitbread acquired Costa in 1995 for £19m from founders Sergio and Bruno Costa when it had only 39 shops.

It now has more than 2,400 outlets and is embarking on overseas expansion.

Whitbread’s chief executive, Alison Brittain , said the company would now focus on its Premier Inn hotel business in the UK and Germany.

Coca-Cola boss James Quincey said: “Costa gives Coca-Cola new capabilities and expertise in coffee, and our system can create opportunities to grow the Costa brand worldwide.”