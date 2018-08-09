Hi-tech treatment at Lytham dentist’s

A dental practice in Lytham has been acquired by new owners and will be boosting the services on offer to patients, with support of a six-figure funding package from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

The Lytham Dental Clinic Ltd was bought by Stuart and Amy Barnes earlier this year from previous owner Tim Williams.

Since buying the site, the pair have increased the services on offer to patients, including extending clinical hours and services available.

They will also be investing in a state-of-the-art 3D scanning machine, which will provide a more accurate picture of people’s teeth.

It will remove the need to take physical impressions for a range of general and cosmetic procedures, consequently as reducing overall treatment and production times.

Stuart said: “The surgery had an excellent reputation for providing the highest standard of care to patients, and we wanted to continue to build on this by increasing the range of services on offer.

“The relationship team at Lloyds Bank were a vital support throughout the acquisition process.”