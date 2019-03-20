‘Link road needed to attract business to Fylde’

A start this year to the long-awaited M55 link road is vital for Fylde business, says the new chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership.

Highways officials at Lancashire County Council have said that, if all goes to plan, work could start on the link between Ansdell and Peel this summer, which would mean welcome relief for drivers by early 2022.

Colin Ballard, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership

Colin Ballard (pictured inset), who is soon to retire as Lytham and St Annes’ town crier, has been appointed the new leader of the Partnership which works to regenerate St Annes and encourage visitors – and he says the road can’t come soon enough.

“It is good to hear that work could start this summer – it really is vital it is started as soon as possible,” he said.

“The roads to the motorway are already at capacity and beyond and more and more houses are being built all the time.

“We are working hard to bring in business and attract as many people as possible to our area and to do that we need good road links.

“We have waited so long for this link and there have been several false dawns.

“It is crucial that it really happens this time.”

Minor changes to the planning application for the £24m link road are set to go before the County Council’s development control committee in the coming weeks, while preparatory work on the site began in January.

County Coun Keith Iddon, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We’re continuing to work closely with partners to clear the final hurdles needed to deliver the road.”