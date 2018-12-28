Lytham eatery Portofino set to close

One of Lytham’s best known and longest established restaurants is to close after the New Year.

Portofino, on Henry Street, issued a statement about the closure on its own Twitter account.

Portofino owner Orlando Peracca

It stated; “Portofino will be closing after our New Years Eve Celebration 2018.

“Voucher holders please note - Vouchers can be used at Zest, Lytham or alternatively brought into Portofino prior to New Years Eve for a full refund.@portofinomojito @MojitosLytham.”

The restaurant has been established in the town for more than 20 years and is well known for its Mediterranean fare.

There is also an adjoining tapas bar, Mojitos.

But customers were shocked last month when the establishment admitted it had needed to make ‘vast improvements’ after being given a one star food hygiene rating.

Portofino, owned by Orlando Peracca, was given the lowest rating following a food hygiene inspection in October. A one star means major improvement is necessary.

However, it is not known if there is a link between that and the impending closure of the restaurant.