MP’s fears of regional employment inequality

Blackpool South Labour MP Gordon Marsden has said the steadily creeping unemployment growth means the Fylde coast and wider county is becoming a bigger and bigger black hole.

He was speaking following the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, which showed that despite record numbers of people in work nationally, the county is falling behind.

He said the figures were fuelled by the South East and London and highlighted regional inequality.

He said: “I fear there will be more bad news when we see the shake out of the Carillion failure. Across Lancashire there are many companies hit from the supply chain who are owed a lot of money.

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey, said: “We had a record-breaking 2017 for employment, and I’m delighted to see this trend continue as we enter the new year.

“The number of people in work is at an all-time high and the unemployment rate has not been this low for over 40 years.”