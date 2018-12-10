Mystery surrounds the closure of Blackpool's Faringo’s vegan restaurant and the award-winning hotel The Kings Hotel

Mystery surrounds the closure of a Blackpool vegan restaurant which had issued a use us or lose us plea earlier this year.

Faringo’s on New South Promenade and its associated award-winning hotel The Kings Hotel have both closed their doors, leaving staff and customers out in the cold.

Paul White of The Kings Hotel and Faringos whose doors have been closed for a month

The hotel shut down on November 12 for what employees understood to be the usual fortnight break in winter.

But when they turned up for work, they found the doors closed and mail piling up on the mat.

One couple from London posted on the hotel’s Trip advisor page that they had turned up for their booked holiday to find it shut.

READ MORE: Fear of closure for Blackpool's vegan restaurant Faringo's



The Kings Hotel and Faringos whose doors have been closed for a month

They later told the Gazette that the owner Paul White had apologised and refunded their money but gave no reason for the closure.

Mr White, who also had a vegan shop in Highfield Road called Faringo’s but which closed this summer, had appealed for customers after being hit by the growth of vegan offerings at mainstream restaurants in town.

At the time he said: “I am not criticising anyone, it is just business after all,but we cannot sustain it with the numbers we are getting at the moment. It started really well in June last year and it had been OK while the visitors have been here this year, but we are a 12 month round business and need support of local vegans.”

The Gazette tried to contact Mr White several times but has had no reply. A former employee said: “I know he had been ill in the past and it could be to do with that, but it is a shame. I and other staff members are owed pay. We were told ‘see you on the 30th’ but when I went down Paul’s memorabilia collection had been removed.”

Letters piling up at the hotel front door

Left stranded

The London couple said: “We booked for two nights and had it confirmed but arrived to find the hotel closed. We had to find another hotel. The owners later apologised and refunded us.”