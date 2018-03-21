New Blackpool Pleasure Beach rollercoaster Icon powers up for the first time

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has unveiled the rollercoaster carriage for its new ride Icon, as the ride hits the track for the very first time.

The key milestone in the build of the world’s most interactive rollercoaster saw one of three 16-seater steel carriages installed onto the completed track for the first test run of the £16.25m ride.

Icon nestles in the shadow of the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Exclusive video footage reveals the copper gold carriages, crafted using the finest German steel and state-of-the-art engineering techniques, launched round the tracks at speeds of up to 85 kilometres per hour.

Sixteen water ballasts were placed in the carriages to simulate the weight of the average rider.

This latest development gave an exclusive preview of what those who ‘dare to ride’ can expect when Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s £16.25m rollercoaster opens to the public later this spring.

Speaking on the significant moment Amanda Thompson, managing director at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We have been on an incredible journey building this rollercoaster, seeing its towering presence on the park and entwining with some of our most popular rides, it really has been epic.

Icon rises through the steep climb of the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

“This is a momentous occasion for us, seeing Icon take to the tracks as the carriages are powered for the very first time.

"This first run has shown exactly what riders can look forward to – a smooth but exhilarating ride like no other rollercoaster in the world.”

Deputy managing director Nick Thompson added: "Seeing Icon’s first run has been fantastic, it’s so exciting to see the carriages race through the tracks and meet its new heights.

“The weeks leading up to opening will see us put a few final finishing touches to the rollercoaster, ensuring we really do deliver a unique experience to the public when we open this spectacular world-first.”