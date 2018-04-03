New boss for Lancashire's marketing group

A new boss has been announced for the group responsible for promoting Lancashire to the wider world.

Marketing Lancashire has this morning announced that Rachel McQueen has been appointed as the new Chief Executive.

“Following an extensive search and interviews with a number of very strong applicants, I’m delighted to confirm the appointment of Rachel McQueen as the new Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire” said Tony Attard, chairman of the board of Marketing Lancashire.

“Rachel’s leadership qualities and extensive experience in place marketing and tourism in the North West, made her an ideal candidate for the role and for advancing our ambitions and plans for Lancashire. I’m very much looking forward to working with Rachel and embarking together on a number of significant projects for the county.”

Rachel McQueen joins the organisation from Marketing Cheshire where she held the role of Tourism Director and previously worked at Marketing Manchester, as Director of Marketing and Deputy Chief Executive.

Commenting on her appointment Rachel said: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead Marketing Lancashire and firmly believe that this organisation is one of the best-placed in the country, to set the standard for future Destination Management Organisations and for strategic place marketing. Previous leadership has clearly set the direction of travel and made significant ground and I am confident that my skills and experience will enable me to build on this success.”

Marketing Lancashire is the Destination Management Organisation for Lancashire and promotes the county on a national and international stage, through strategic marketing and communications, commercial membership and place marketing activities focused on sustainable economic development and growth.

Rachel adds “Marketing Lancashire clearly has a strong, experienced team, an ambitious board and committed group of partners and stakeholders, all focused on building a more successful and prosperous Lancashire. The potential is immense and I am keen to start working with Tony and the team to maximise every future opportunity.

“It will be an honour to be part of Lancashire’s future growth.”

Commenting on behalf of Lancashire County Council, County Councillor Michael Green, Cabinet member for economic development, environment and planning, said: "I am thrilled that Rachel has been appointed and will bring a wealth of experience to the county. Lancashire is a great place to live, visit and do business, and has fantastic prospects for investment. We are determined to raise the profile of this amazing county and we look forward to working with Rachel and her colleagues to grow the economy even further."

Rachel is due to take up her position as Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire in May.