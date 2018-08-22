Perfect storm of strike and works on railways this weekend

Strike action and engineering works have combined to produce a perfect storm on the railways over the bank holiday weekend.

The RMT union will be staging a one-day strike on Saturday, and engineering works will see cancellations on Sunday, with Northern running amended timetables, with significant reductions in usual services.

On Saturday Northern expects to run almost 30 per cent of standard services with all customers advised to check before they travel and, where necessary to seek alternative modes of transport.

This will have an impact on many high-profile events in the region.

Manchester Pride

BLACKPOOL – Very few trains to and from Blackpool – some rail replacement buses – last direct train from Manchester is at 16:51 (Oxford Rd)

BOLTON – No trains to and from Bolton – last rail replacement bus from Manchester is at 19:33 (Victoria)

LEEDS – No direct trains or rail replacement buses to and from Leeds – customers advised to use TransPennine Express

LIVERPOOL – Hourly service to and from Liverpool Lime Street – last train from Manchester is at 18:30 (Victoria)

EAST LANCASHIRE – No direct trains to and from East Lancashire – hourly rail replacement bus to and from Blackburn. Hourly trains will run between Clitheroe and Blackburn. Last bus from Manchester to Blackburn is at 18:33 (Victoria).

BUXTON VIA HAZEL GROVE – Hourly service to and from Buxton – last train from Manchester is at 19:21 (Piccadilly)

MACCLESFIELD – Two hourly service to and from Macclesfield – last train from Manchester is at 18:46 (Piccadilly)

ROSE HILL MARPLE – Two hourly service to and from Rose Hill Marple – last train from Manchester is at 17:35 (Piccadilly)

WIGAN – Very few trains to and from Wigan (from Piccadilly) – regular rail replacement bus service between Wigan and Manchester Victoria, and hourly rail replacement bus service between Wigan and Manchester Piccadilly. Last bus from Manchester Victoria is at 18:55. Last bus from Manchester Piccadilly is at 15:15. Last train from Manchester Piccadilly is at 21:44.

SOUTHPORT – No direct travel to and from Southport. Very limited rail service between Southport and Wigan Wallgate, with rail replacement buses between Wigan and Manchester. Last train from Wigan Wallgate is at 16:45

HADFIELD AND GLOSSOP – Hourly service to and from HADFIELD AND GLOSSOP – last train from Manchester is at 18:59 (Piccadilly)

WARRINGTON – Two hourly service to and from Warrington – last train from Manchester is at 17:44 (Oxford Road)

CHESTER – There is no Northern rail service between Chester and Altrincham. A limited number of rail replacement buses (three in each direction) will run between Chester and Stockport. The last bus from Stockport is at 15:15

Creamfields (Warrington)

MANCHESTER - Two hourly service to and from Manchester Oxford Road – last train from Warrington Central is at 18:24

LIVERPOOL – There are no Northern services (rail or bus) between Liverpool and Warrington. Customers can use East Midlands Trains services between the two stations.

Festival goers can also use Arriva Trains Wales and Virgin Trains travelling to Warrington Bank Quay

Leeds Festival

MANCHESTER – No direct trains or rail replacement buses to and from Manchester – customers are advised to use TransPennine Express

BRADFORD FORSTER SQAURE– Hourly service to and from Bradford Forster Square – last train from Leeds is at 17:36

BRADFORD INTERCHANGE – Hourly service to and from Bradford Interchange – last train from Leeds is at 17:00

ILKLEY – Twice hourly service to and from Ilkley – last train from Leeds is at 17:33

SHEFFIELD – Twice hourly service, with some hourly trains, to and from Sheffield – last train from Leeds is at 18:03

SKIPTON – Twice hourly service to and from Skipton – last train from Leeds is at 18:56

YORK – Twice hourly service to and from York – last train from Leeds is at 18:24

HARROGATE – Twice hourly service to and from Harrogate – last train from Leeds is at 17:29

The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival (Colne)

BLACKBURN – Hourly rail replacement bus service to and from Blackburn – last bus from Colne is at 18:47

Bolton Food & Drink Festival

MANCHESTER – No trains to and from Manchester – last rail replacement bus from Bolton is at 20:57

PRESTON – No trains to and from Preston – last rail replacement bus from Bolton is at 19:51

Redcar Races

BISHOP AUCKLAND – Hourly afternoon service to and from Bishop Auckland – last train from Redcar Central is at 15:57

MIDDLESBROUGH – Two hourly morning and hourly afternoon service to and from Middlesbrough – last train from Redcar Central is at 18:57

SALTBURN – Two hourly morning and hourly afternoon service to and from Saltburn – last train from Redcar Central is at 18:21

Cartmel Races

CARLISLE – No direct rail or rail replacement bus services between Carlisle and Cark

BARROW – Limited service between Barrow and Cark – last train to Barrow is at 19:09

LANCASTER – Limited service between Lancaster and Cark – last train to Lancaster is at 17:47

York Ebor Festival

LEEDS – Twice hourly service to and from Leeds – last train from York is at 18:11

HARROGATE – Hourly service to and from Harrogate – last train from York is at 18:11

HULL – Very limited service to and from Hull (three trains each way) – last train from York is at 15:47

BRADFORD INTERCHANGE – Hourly service to and from Bradford Interchange – last train from York is at 16:15