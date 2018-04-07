Peter Kay's Blackpool TV screenings "absolute genius"

Peter Kay has been labelled an "absolute genius" by delighted fans at Blackpool's Car Share screening.

The comic announced advance screenings of new episodes of his hit TV show Car Share, to be staged at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Last night's sold out share was a huge hit with fans, who declared it "brilliant" "hilarious" and "genius".

Fi Beau tweeted: "Was a total joy to be part of a packed audience who laughed, cried, smiled and sighed through brilliant new Car Share episodes, all in aid of the fantastic work of the Lily Foundation. Can't wait to do it all again."

Melissa Claire said: "Peter Kay and Sian Gibson are absolutely genius! Cant wait for the finale to be on TV so I can rewatch it all over again. Cried for so many reasons."

Andy Crinson described a "brilliant night at Blackpool Car Share screening. We laughed, we cried and then we clapped."

Vicky Hastings said: "Absolutely hilarious! The room was full of laughter and cheers."

While Jennie Owens added: "Never in my life laughed so much and so honoured to watch the perfect final ending to Car Share."

The screenings, which are repeated this afternoon and tonight, are in aid of the Lily Foundation which works with seriously ill children.

Announcing the screenings, Kay said: "“The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease. I've had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I'm proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families."