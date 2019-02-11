Sean Bean won't be filming Fylde beach scenes for BBC drama - and here's why

Filming continues on a Fylde beach for the rest of this week for the BBC war drama World On Fire - but Sean Bean won't be involved.

The Sheffield-born star's scenes for the show, which will be screened in tthe autumn, have already been filmed in Manchester.

Filming of a new BBC drama taking place on St Anne's beach

Hundreds of production staff, actors and vehicles have moved onto the sands north of St Annes to capture beach scenes for the epic story set in the Second World War.

St Annes is replicating 1940s Dunkirk and the leading character involved in the filming there is 'Harry', a solider from Manchester, played by rising British star Jonah Hauer-King.

World On Fire is described as 'an adrenalised, emotionally gripping and resonant drama following the first year of the Second World War' told through the intertwining fates of ordinary people drawn from Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the United States as they grapple with the effect of the war on their everyday lives.

Filming has already taken place in Prague and other filming locations including London, Paris and Berlin as well as Manchester.

Sean Bean

Produced by Mammoth Screen which is part of ITV Studios, World On Fire is written by Peter Bowker, whose previous credits include the BBC drama Blackpool, which starred David Tennant and David Morrissey.

Along with Bean, who starred as Sharpe on the ITV show of the same name, World On Fire will also star Academy award-winner Helen Hunt and Olivier Award-winning Lesley Manville, who players soldier Harry's mother.

Damien Timmer, Mammoth Screen's managing director, said: “We are thrilled by the incredible cast and production team that have come together to tell this extraordinary, deeply characterful and intensely adrenalised story.

"From the siege of Warsaw, to Dunkirk, the fall of Paris and the battle of Britain, here is an epic story told on a human scale, with a truly international cast.”

The North Beach car park in St Annes hasd been closed by Fylde Council until next Tuesday, February 19, to allow for the filming and consequent removal of vehicles and equipment.