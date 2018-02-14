So just how was Britney Spears persuaded to head to Blackpool?

Concert promoter Peter Taylor has explained just how he pulled off the amazing coup.

Peter Taylor

It was announced last week that the international pop icon is bringing her Britney: Piece of Me show to Blackpool this September.

The concert will end her 2018 European tour with a show at Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland on Saturday, September 1. Peter said: “When we first started talking about the Britney tour there were a couple of dates and venues I had in mind that I thought if I can secure these then this is going to be a real talking point.

“Venues such as London’s O2 and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro were always going to be on the table, but we really wanted Scarborough Open Air Theatre and Blackpool to be included too.

“The Scarborough date was included when the tour was first announced in January. As those dates sold so quickly we were then in a position to announce three extra dates and I am beyond thrilled that one of those is in Blackpool.

“We have wanted to do a huge headline gig on the prom’ for a number of years and to now be doing that with such an international icon is absolutely fantastic.

“Blackpool is, of course, known around the world as the seaside capital of fun and comparisons are regularly drawn with Las Vegas. I just had to convince Britney’s management that these comparisons were accurate and that this would be the perfect location to close the European tour.

“This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Last chance

This tour will be the final chance to see the ‘Piece of Me’ show

Where to buy tickets?

Limited tickets to see Britney Spears in Blackpool are on sale from www.ticketmaster.co.uk