Special training hotel in Blackpool described as “inspiring”

A Resort hotel has won praise for its training programme for young people with autism and learning disabilities.

The six month trainee scheme at La Tour is for 18 to 24-year-olds and run by St Camillus Training in conjunction with their training provider awarding body B-Skill.

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsdon described the work as “inspiring” when he visited La Tour to meet Michael McMahon, the training and transition coordinator for St Camillus to former trainees Britney and Levi.

After the traineeship finished, they went on to get a full time job with the Albert Road hotel working in a variety of roles including housekeeping, the restaurant and bar.

Mr Marsden said: “I have fond memories of the hotel from the early 2000s.

“For a number of Christmases the late Councillor Mary Smith booked our Labour councillors’ group dinner there. It has changed hands since then but I thought the partnership they now have with St Camillus is a really inspiring one. As Labour’s Shadow Skills Minister I have always championed the opportunities that quality traineeships can bring.

“They can act as a springboard for people who may have struggled to find employment, often through no fault of their own.

“Chatting to Britney and Levi, I could tell they really enjoy the job they do. They said their confidence and skills have come on so much as well.

“A lot of coach companies use the hotel for their trips to Blackpool, so it can often be a very busy environment for the trainees to work in.

“However Levi said this had been good for him because it had helped him identify what his strengths and weaknesses were.”

Levi and Britney became aware of the scheme through Job Centre Plus, with whom Michael said St Camillus had a good working relationship.

He said: “What we offer is unique to the area and provides real results for young people living with learning disabilities. It was a pleasure to see them speaking so confidently and openly to Gordon and this only reflects the amazing work we do and progress our students make.”