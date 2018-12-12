St Annes bakery reopens just hours after oven is engulfed in flames

A bakery in St Annes has swiftly reopened after its oven caught fire last night.



Fire crews from Lytham, St Annes and South Shore responded to reports of a fire at Kembers bakery in St Andrews Road South at 9.47pm.

Kembers bakery in St Andrews Road South, St Annes.

When firefighters arrived they found the fire in the basement kitchen of the shop where a fire had engulfed the bread oven.

Sooriya Kumar, owner of Kembers, said: "We're all OK, nobody was hurt. We were a little bit frightened but we are back open for business this morning and none of our orders were affected."

The crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to fight the fire and made the scene safe by isolating the oven.

They then used a ventilation unit to clear thick smoke from the premises.

The bakery suffered damage to an oven, a pan and its contents, as well as some smoke damage to the basement and ground floor.

Nobody was injured in the fire.