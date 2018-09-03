Strike days to hit passengers flying from Liverpool

Passengers flying from Liverpool are facing travel disruption over strike action.

Passengers travelling to and from Liverpool's John Lennon Airport will face four days of strikes in September, in which 80 workers from aviation rescue and fire fighting services, the control room, engineering and driver operations and airport bird control will walk out in a row over pay.

These will be followed by a minimum of eight strike days in October 2018, the GMB union has announced.

The strike days for September are September 13, 19, 24 and 26, from 7am until 7pm. The dates for October are still to be confirmed.

The strikes were announced after GMB members rejected an offer of a 2.2 per cent pay increase, which they say would amount to a pay cut in real terms.