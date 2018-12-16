Planning to be good this Christmas?

This is how much sugar these 9 Christmas food and drink favourites contain

Christmastime is famed for being a time to indulge and treat yourself. However, just HOW much are you planning to treat yourself this Christmas?

Online pharmacy, Chemist 4 U, as part of their UK dental health study have uncovered some shocking findings. So if you’re planning a guilt-free gobble this December you may want to look away now.

One of the worst culprits is that festive drink from your favourite coffee company with can contain upto 130% of your daily intake of sugar (30g).

1. Festive hot drinks

One of the worst culprits is that festive drink from your favourite coffee company with can contain upto 130% of your daily intake of sugar (30g).
other
Buy a Photo
The average serving of Christmas pudding contains a massive 41.9g of sugars, a staggering 139% of your DAILY intake.

2. Christmas pudding

The average serving of Christmas pudding contains a massive 41.9g of sugars, a staggering 139% of your DAILY intake.
other
Buy a Photo
If you fancy something thatll be a little kinder to your teeth then a cheeseboard offers a more angelic alternative. With the average serving containing only 1g of sugar.

3. Cheeseboard

If you fancy something thatll be a little kinder to your teeth then a cheeseboard offers a more angelic alternative. With the average serving containing only 1g of sugar.
other
Buy a Photo
Mulled wine, the iconic Xmas beverage, contains a whopping 3 and a half spoonfuls of sugar per glass. Theres a reason it tastes so good!

4. Mulled wine

Mulled wine, the iconic Xmas beverage, contains a whopping 3 and a half spoonfuls of sugar per glass. Theres a reason it tastes so good!
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3