Calling residents at home is ‘intrusion’

The launch of a Blackpool residents survey has prompted complaints the council will be ‘cold calling’ people in their homes.

Coun Maxine Callow, who has campaigned against unsolicited phone calls, says the move is an intrusion.

She says it could alert crooks to try toring people pretending they are also from the council tricking residents into giving out private details.

The residents survey, which includes a range of questions including satisfaction with services, was last done in 2014.

Coun Callow warned once “crooks hear about this they will be ringing up saying they are from Blackpool Council”.

She added: “I think we should be setting an example as a council and not doing this.

“At the end of the day, what is the survey going to prove.”

But in his council report, council leader Coun Simon Blackburn said there were “compelling” reasons to hold a telephone survey.

He added; “I have instructed officers to ensure the use of a telephone survey on this occasion does not cause undue nuisance and worry to our residents.

“A number of enhancements and safeguards will therefore be in place.

“This will include sensible practice around when the calls are made.”