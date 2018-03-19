Can you help broaden horizons for family show specialists?

A theatre company which regularly performs family shows at Fylde venues is looking for donations to help it extend its horizons.

Horse and Bamboo will bring Suffrajitsu, the true story of a Lancashire mill girl who joins the suffragette movement to be trained in the martial art of jiu jitsu to Fylde and other parts of Lancashire later this year.

But the company, based in east Lancashire and specialising in shows which use puppetry, storytelling and imagery, is looking to take the new show beyond its home region as its celebrates its 40th anniversary,.

Esther Ferry-Kennington, Horse and Bamboo’s executive director, said: “We have always had such a warm reception from local audiences but raising £10,000 through Crowdfunder.co.uk will mean we can bring our show to more schools and theatres not just across the Fylde and Lancashire but the whole of the UK.”

Pledges of support for Horse and Bamboo’s Suffrajitsu should be made to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/suffrajitsu before 10am on Tuesday, March 27.

Anyone wishing to host the show locally should contact alex@fablearts.org.uk