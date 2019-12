A barge berthed on a Lancashire canal was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning

Firefighters from Preston, Wesham and Penwortham stations were called to the incident on the Lancaster Canal at Newton-with-Clifton shortly after 6.30am.

Fire crew tackle the blaze from the water. Picture: Ian Armistead

Crews tackled the blaze from the water as well as a towpath and, after it was confirmed the craft was unoccupied at the time, a fire brigade spokesman said investigations into the cause as well as a to track down the owner are under way.