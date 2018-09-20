Carnival aim to boost Trinity at the double

Officials of St Annes Carnival are aiming to boost the coffers of Trinity Hospice in Bispham with a double dose of events.

The main hall at AKS school in St Annes will be the venue for a quiz night on Friday, starting at 7pm.

Teams of up to six people of all ages are welcome to take part and entry fees of £5 per adult and £3 for children can be paid on the night.

Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for the Carnival’s masquerade ball.

It’s on Saturday, October 6 and is back on ‘home ground’ at St Annes’ Bedford Hotel, after last year’s ball was held at Ribby Ball in Wrea Green.

The event always make a major contribution to the charity total announced at the Carnival in July.

Trinity is the current Carnival charity and it is hoped it will benefit by several thousand pounds by next summer.

Last year, the Carnival raised £4,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Tickets for the ball, including a three-course meal and entertainment, are available from (01253) 721620.