Carol will be a hard act to follow as Lytham In Bloom chairman

The Lytham In Bloom team is looking for a new chairman after Carol Wildon decided to step down – and there will be no better tribute to her dedicated efforts than a double dose of success when national and regional prizes are announced shortly.

That’s the feeling of long-time vice-chairman Susan Evans, who is taking over the chair until next April’s annual meeting but says she has no wish to take on the role full time.

Carol has relocated to the Isle of Wight for family reasons.

She was a founder member of Lytham In Bloom 20 years ago and was secretary before taking over the helm on the retirement of previous chairman Jim Leak early in 2016.

“Carol will be much missed by all at Lytham in Bloom – her departure leaves a very big hole to fill,” said Susan. “Her knowledge, experience and sheer hard work will be impossible to replace.

“She was so dedicated to Lytham looking its best and to us winning prizes, most notably the national Champion of Champions in 2013. She could often be see watering displays around town as late as 10pm.

“We hear in the next few weeks how we have done in Britain In Bloom and North West In Bloom after being judged in the summer and there would be no better tribute to Carol’s efforts than a double dose of gold.”

Carol said: “I have so many happy memories of my time with Lytham In Bloom. From very small beginnings in 1998, we grew year on year. To think just 15 years later we won Champion of Champions is staggering.”