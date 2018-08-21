Cash plea to help keep Kite Festival flying high

Organisers of St Annes Kite Festival are appealing for public help to keep it flying high.

The Festival has grown rapidly in seven years to become one of the biggest of its kind in the country.

Thousands of visitors are expected when it takes place from August 31 to September 2, but the team of volunteers behind the event need cash help to ensure it continues beyond this year.

Current costs have been boosted by a grant of £1,000 from Persimmon Homes’ community champions fund which will help pay for stewarding and a kite workshop.

But a Go Get Funding Page has been set up as the organisers look to the future.

Spokesman Pat May said: “Along with appealing for sponsorship from local businesses and the public, we have set up a Go Get Funding campaign.

“Also, we are expecting 10,000 people for our night-fly event on Friday, August 31. Titanium North West will be providing a 15-minute musical pyro spectacular from about 9.30pm and it promises to be a wonderful start to the weekend.

“It’s free but if everyone donated £5, it would guarantee next year’s event.”

Details at gogetfunding.com/st-annes-international-kite-festival